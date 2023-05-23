Thomas boosts bid to become oldest Giro winner, Almeida wins tough 16th stage

MONTE BONDONE, Italy (AP) — Geraint Thomas has boosted his bid to become the Giro d’Italia’s oldest winner by moving back into the leader’s pink jersey. The race exploded into life at the start of a dramatic and decisive final week in the Dolomites and João Almeida won the tough 16th stage atop Monte Bondone for his first victory in a Grand Tour. The Portuguese cyclist crossed the summit finish just ahead of Thomas and 25 seconds in front of Primož Roglič. Thomas is 18 seconds ahead of Almeida and 29 ahead of Roglič in the overall standings. Thomas turns 37 on Thursday.

