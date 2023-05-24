A.J. Foyt returns to the Indy 500, his legacy long secured and grief fresh from his wife’s death

WALLER, Texas (AP) — A.J. Foyt has defied death more times than anyone count. From killer bees and capsized boats to triple bypass surgery and terrifying racing accidents, the first four-time winner of the Indianapolis 500 has made it to 88 years old with an irreverent view about death. But then his wife of 68 years died suddenly last month and Foyt is now facing his own mortality. He didn’t want to leave Texas to attend the Indianapolis 500. But he says the racetrack is the best place for him to work through his grief.

