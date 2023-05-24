After years of struggling, AJ Foyt Racing has cars to contend in Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A.J. Foyt Racing is one of the underdogs of Gasoline Alley. It has been turning heads in the run-up to the Indianapolis 500 this weekend. The team put Santino Ferrucci and rookie Benjamin Pedersen in the Fast 12 of qualifying. Ferrucci was in the six-car shootout for the pole, and both of them will have good starting spots for Sunday’s race. The sudden success after a difficult stretch for the team has been the product of hard work and bold decisions, including an overhaul of personnel and two new drivers.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.