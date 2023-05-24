Skip to Content
After years of struggling, AJ Foyt Racing has cars to contend in Indianapolis 500

By DAVE SKRETTA
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A.J. Foyt Racing is one of the underdogs of Gasoline Alley. It has been turning heads in the run-up to the Indianapolis 500 this weekend. The team put Santino Ferrucci and rookie Benjamin Pedersen in the Fast 12 of qualifying. Ferrucci was in the six-car shootout for the pole, and both of them will have good starting spots for Sunday’s race. The sudden success after a difficult stretch for the team has been the product of hard work and bold decisions, including an overhaul of personnel and two new drivers.

