Dallas Stars in 0-3 hole vs. Vegas, Benn awaits potential suspension after hit on Knights captain

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars could be without their captain in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final they have to win to extend their season. Jamie Benn says he has to be more responsible with his body and stick after an ugly hit against Vegas captain Mark Stone in Game 3. Benn was scheduled for a hearing with NHL safety officials Wednesday that could result in a suspension. The Golden Knights take a 3-0 series lead in Game 4 in Dallas on Thursday night.

