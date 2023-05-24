Florida, Georgia exercise option to keep ‘Cocktail Party’ in Jacksonville through 2026

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The annual rivalry game between Florida and Georgia will be played in Jacksonville at least through 2025. The Southeastern Conference schools released a joint statement announcing their decision to exercise a two-year option in the contract to keep playing at TIAA Bank Field. The stadium is home to the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars. The universities had until June 30 to let the city know if they were picking up or declining the option. Georgia coach Kirby Smart has been outspoken about wanting to move the game to campus sites for recruiting purposes.

