Florida’s Bill Zito among finalists for NHL’s GM of the year award

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Florida coach Paul Maurice can’t say enough about the job Bill Zito has done this season. The rest of the league is evidently taking notice as well. Zito was announced Wednesday as one of three finalists for the NHL’s Jim Gregory Award. That’s presented to the league’s top general manager each season. Jim Nill of the Dallas Stars and Don Sweeney of the Boston Bruins are the other finalists. Sweeney won the award in 2018-19. Nill and Zito would be first-time winners. The award will be presented June 28 at the NHL draft in Nashville.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.