German soccer clubs reject selling stake in media rights to investors

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German soccer clubs have rejected a proposal to sell a one-eighth share of future worldwide media rights to investors in a vote. The plan was heavily criticized by fans. Twenty of the 36 clubs from the Bundesliga and the second division voted in favor, but the plan needed 24 votes and a two-thirds majority to allow the league to pursue a sales process with investors on behalf of the clubs. The plan was to sell a 12.5% share of domestic and international TV and media rights for the top two divisions over the next 20 years.

