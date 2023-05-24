Houser continues to provide boost as Brewers defeat Astros 4-0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Adrian Houser allowed two hits in 5 1/3 scoreless innings and the Milwaukee Brewers homered three times in a 4-0 victory over the Houston Astros on Wednesday afternoon. Willy Adames hit a two-run blast in the first inning to put the Brewers ahead for good. Owen Miller and Brian Anderson added solo shots in the seventh. The Astros went scoreless in the final two games of this series after beating the Brewers 12-2 on Monday.

