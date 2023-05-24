Jayhawks’ Kevin McCullar Jr returning for last season of eligibility

Kevin McCullar Jr. said Wednesday that he will return to Kansas for his final year of eligibility, likely rounding out a roster that could make the Jayhawks the preseason No. 1 next season. McCullar transferred from Texas Tech to Kansas last season, when he started 33 of 34 games and averaged 10.7 points and 7.0 rebounds. He was also among the nation’s leaders in steals. He returns to a roster that features holdovers Dajuan Harris Jr. and KJ Adams, brought in Michigan transfer Hunter Dickinson and Texas guard Arterio Morris, and will add one of the nation’s best freshmen classes.

