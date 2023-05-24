Jets work out punter Matt Araiza after San Diego State investigation found no wrongdoing

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets hosted punter Matt Araiza for a workout at the team’s facility six days after a San Diego State investigation found no wrongdoing by him in an alleged gang rape at an off-campus party in October 2021. Joe Linta, Araiza’s agent, confirmed the punter’s visit with the Jets during an interview on WFAN Sports Radio in New York. ESPN first reported what is believed to be Araiza’s first workout for an NFL team since he was released by Buffalo last August. The session Wednesday with the Jets could prompt other teams to bring in Araiza, who has maintained his innocence throughout.

