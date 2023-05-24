Judge denies bond for ex-Alabama basketball player Darius Miles on capital murder charge

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A judge has denied bond for former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, who is facing a capital murder charge related to a fatal shooting near campus. Tuscaloosa County Circuit Judge Daniel Pruet said at a hearing that the bond issue could be revisited later. Miles has pleaded not guilty in the January shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. The former reserve forward and Michael Lynn Davis, both 21 at the time, are charged with capital murder. The shooting occurred on the Strip, a student-oriented business district of bars and restaurants near the Tuscaloosa campus.

