Julien, Twins pound Giants 7-1 in series finale

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Twins capitalized on a handful of Giants’ miscues and snapped a three-game losing streak with a 7-1 victory Saturday afternoon in Minnesota. Edouard Julien hit a home run and had two RBIs and two runs scored. Twins starter and childhood Giants fan Joe Ryan allowed one run in five innings for his seventh win in eight decisions. Three of the seven runs yielded by Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani in five innings were unearned. San Francisco left 15 runners on base and went 2-for-16 with runners in scoring position. The Giants had a three-game winning streak snapped.

