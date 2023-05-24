NFL coaching diversity program participants relish exposure to decision-makers

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The relative lack of minority-race coaches in prominent leadership roles has been a long-running problem for the NFL. Filling the pipelines with more diverse candidates has been one of the goals. The creation of “accelerator” programs for front office and coaching jobs has been one of the more recent strategies. A pool of 40 coaches participated in the latest edition at the spring league meetings in Minnesota this week. Sixteen of them took part in the inaugural event a year ago. Eight coaches and three executives were hired in new roles after that including Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon.

