NHL’s Gary Bettman honored for league’s growth, basks in ‘new markets’ making Stanley Cup runs

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman is receiving a lifetime achievement award from Sports Business Journal for the league’s growth during his 30 years in charge. It fittingly comes at a time when the four teams left vying for the Stanley Cup play in Dallas, Las Vegas, South Florida and North Carolina. Expanding hockey’s footprint into the U.S. Sun Belt has been a critical part of lifting league revenue from $437 million when he took over in the early 1990s to nearly $6 billion now.

