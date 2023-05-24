Steelers add depth behind Watt, Highsmith, sign Markus Golden to 1-year deal

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden to a one-year contract. The deal gives the Steelers some depth behind star edge rushers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. The 32-year-old Golden has spent most of his eight seasons in the NFL with Arizona, racking up 47 sacks in 111 games with the Cardinals and New York Giants. Golden had 2 1/2 sacks last year for Arizona while finishing with 48 tackles, tied for the third-highest total in his career.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.