Turner hits tying HR in 9th, Bohm wins it in 10th as Phillies rally past D-backs 6-5

By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trea Turner tied the game with a two-run homer in the ninth inning and Alec Bohm hit the winning single in the 10th to rally the Philadelphia Phillies from five runs down in a 6-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Turner delivered his first highlight-reel hit for the Phillies when he connected to deep left off reliever Jose Ruiz (1-1), tying the game at 5. Craig Kimbrel worked the 10th for the win. Evan Longoria hit a two-run homer and Emmanuel Rivera drove in three runs for the Diamondbacks.

