Veteran defender Jordi Alba leaving Barcelona this summer

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain left-back Jordi Alba will leave Barcelona this summer after 11 years with the Catalan club. The 34-year-old Alba and the Spanish champions announced that they’ve agreed to terminate his contract one season early. Alba helped Barcelona will six La Liga titles, five Copa del Rey trophies and the Champions League in 2015. He joined the club in 2012 from Valencia. The veteran defender has made 458 appearances for Barcelona and has contributed 19 goals and 91 assists. Last week, longtime holding midfielder Sergio Busquets also announced he will leave the club this summer. Barcelona hosts Mallorca on Sunday before ending its season at Celta Vigo.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.