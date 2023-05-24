Where’s Diggs? Von Miller not concerned by Bills receiver skipping voluntary practices

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Von Miller knows Stefon Diggs’ competitive makeup all too well to buy into the narrative the Bills receiver wants out of Buffalo. The Bills pass rusher discounted the cryptic messages Diggs posted on social media months ago and his absence from the start of voluntary practices this week. Miller assured Bills fans, saying he expects the receiver to be back for the team’s mandatory minicamp next month. Diggs has a history of being mercurial dating to his first five seasons in Minnesota. He is entering his fourth season in Buffalo after being acquired in a trade in March 2020.

