Hudson quits as US men’s soccer interim coach, is replaced by Callaghan

Anthony Hudson has quit as interim head coach of the U.S. men’s soccer team just two weeks before he was to lead the Americans in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals. He was replaced by B.J. Callaghan, another holdover from Gregg Berhalter’s staff. Hudson’s departure was announced just six days after the U.S. Soccer Federation said he was remaining as coach of the Americans through the CONCACAF Gold Cup this summer. The USSF said Hudson was taking a job with a club but did not identify the team or the role.

