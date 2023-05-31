Albies homer helps Braves beat Oakland 4-2, drop A’s to 12-46
By MICHAEL WAGAMAN
Associated Press
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Ozzie Albies hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in a three-run fifth inning, and the Atlanta Braves beat Oakland Athletics 4-2 to deny the Athletics’ bid for their first three-game winning streak this season. Coming off their second pair of consecutive wins, the A’s lost for the 20th time in 24 games and fell to 12-46. Oakland drew just 6,429 to the Coliseum, the 22nd time in 31 home games attendance has been under 10,000. Jared Shuster, Jesse Chavez, A.J. Minter, Nick Anderson and Raisel Iglesias combined on a three-hitter.