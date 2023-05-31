Beeks escapes bases-loaded jam, Lowe, Siri hit homers as Rays beat Cubs 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Lowe and Jose Siri each hit two-run homers late in the game, Jalen Beeks got the final two outs after coming in with the bases loaded and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 on Wednesday to avoid a three-game sweep. Lowe greeted Mark Leiter Jr. with a long two-run homer to center in the seventh to tie it at 2-all and Siri connected in the eighth to give Tampa Bay a 4-3 lead after Chicago scored a run. The Cubs loaded the bases in the ninth against Kevin Kelly. Beeks recorded his first save of the season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.