Champion UConn gets Newton back at NBA draft deadline; Kentucky’s Tshiebwe stays in

Wednesday marked the deadline for players who were early entrants to the NBA draft to withdraw and return to college basketball. The list includes national champion Connecticut getting back guard Tristen Newton while Kentucky big man Oscar Tshiebwe is staying in the draft. UCLA returned Pac-12 freshman of the year Adem Bona. Michigan State retained guards Jaden Akins and A.J. Hoggard. The list of returnees also includes Tennessee’s Josiah-Jordan James and Illinois’ Terrence Shannon Jr. Numerous players still face decisions on their next move. That includes Purdue’s Zach Edey as last season’s Associated Press men’s national player of the year.

