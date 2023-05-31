Italy, Nigeria and Brazil advance to Under-20 World Cup quarterfinals; Argentina, England out

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Italy, Nigeria, Colombia and a 10-man Brazil lineup have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Under-20 World Cup. Italy knocked out England 2-1 and Nigeria shocked host Argentina 2-0. Brazil thrashed Tunisia 4-1 despite being a player down down for the entire second half. Colombia topped Slovakia 5-1 with three of its goals scored in a four-minute span. Brazil faces Israel in the quarterfinals and Colombia will play Italy. Nigeria will take on either Ecuador or South Korea.

