García, Ruiz lead Nats’ 5-homer barrage in 10-6 win over Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luis García hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth inning, Keibert Ruiz added two more of Washington’s five homers, and the Washington Nationals avoided a series sweep with a 10-6 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ruiz homered in the second and ninth innings, Jeimer Candelario homered and drove in three runs, and CJ Abrams also homered as the Nationals overcame an early three-run deficit to beat the Dodgers for only the fourth time in the clubs’ last 16 meetings. Mookie Betts hit his 40th career leadoff homer and added another solo shot in the eighth for the Dodgers.

