Ibrahim, Lassiter score 2 minutes apart, Montreal draws DC United 2-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sunusi Ibrahim and Ariel Lassiter scored two minutes apart late in the second half to help CF Montreal tie D.C. United 2-2. Ibrahim, who entered in the 61st minute, became just the second player in club history to record a goal and an assist off the bench in the same game. His assist on Lassiter’s goal in the 82nd minute completed the come-from-behind draw. D.C. United opened the scoring just before halftime when Donovan Pines headed in a cross from Mateusz Klich for his second goal of the season. Theodore Ku-Dipietro sent home a deflected ball in front of the net to make it 2-0 in the 59th.

