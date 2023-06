TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. used some quick thinking to get an out against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday. When Guerrero fielded Christian Yelich’s leadoff grounder in the fifth, the ball got stuck in the webbing of his glove. Guerrero removed the glove and flipped it to pitcher Trevor Richards to get the out. Guerrero won the AL Gold Glove award for first basemen last season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.