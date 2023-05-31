NASCAR slams Stewart-Haas Racing for cheating to make 2 consecutive days of massive penalties

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR has issued its second massive penalty in as many days by levying huge fines against Stewart-Haas Racing for an alleged “counterfeit part” found on Chase Briscoe’s car after the Coca-Cola 600. SHR’s No. 14 team was docked 120 points in both the owner standings and Briscoe’s driver standings, and he also was stripped of 25 playoff points. John Klausmeier, the crew chief, is suspended six races and was fined $250,000. The penalties issued Wednesday are the harshest NASCAR can impose under its written deterrence system. It comes a day after Chase Elliott was suspended one race for deliberately wrecking Denny Hamlin on Monday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

