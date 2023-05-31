Naylor HR and 6 RBIs highlights Guardians’ rare power surge in 12-8 win over Orioles
By DAVID GINSBURG
Associated Press
Josh Naylor homered, had a career-high four hits and drove in six runs to highlight a rare power display by the Cleveland Guardians in a 12-8 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. Josh Bell and Gabriel Arias also went deep for the Guardians, who had gone 264 consecutive plate appearances without a long ball before Naylor went deep in the fourth inning Wednesday. Not only did Cleveland reach double figures in runs for the first time in a nine-inning game, but the team also notched season highs in runs and hits (17) while scoring in double figures for the first time in a nine-inning game.