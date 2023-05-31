Ohtani homers twice, including career longest at 459 feet, Angels beat White Sox 12-5

CHICAGO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani homered in consecutive innings, including a 459-foot drive that was the longest of his Major League Baseball career, and drove in four runs to lead the Los Angeles Angels over the Chicago White Sox 12-5. Mike Trout put the Angels ahead 2-0 with a 476-foot home run in the first. Ohtani drove a first-pitch fastball from Lance Lynn just to left of straightaway center for a 4-1 lead in the third. Ohtani hit a full count fastball more than a dozen rows over the bullpen in right-center in the fourth.

