Reds rally to beat Red Sox 5-4, beat Boston in series for 1st time since ’75 Fall Classic
By JIMMY GOLEN
AP Sports Writer
BOSTON (AP) — Spencer Steer hit a two-run homer to break a seventh-inning tie and the Cincinnati Reds took advantage of a Rafael Devers throwing error to come from behind and beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4. Kevin Newman, Matt McLain and Nick Senzel had two hits apiece for the Reds. They have won five in a row. Cincinnati took the first two of their three games in Boston to beat the Red Sox in a series for the first time since the 1975 World Series. Masataka Yoshida curled a home run around the Pesky Pole and Emmanuel Valdez landed one on the shelf atop the Green Monster for Boston. Rafael Devers and Jarren Duran had RBI doubles.