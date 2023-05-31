Rogers, Marisnick lead Tigers over Rangers 3-2
By DAVE HOGG
Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — Jake Rogers hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the sixth inning and Jake Marisnick followed with a run-scoring single in his Tigers debut, leading Detroit over the Texas Rangers 3-2. Texas took two of three and has won six straight road series for the first time. The Rangers’ 35-20 record is the team’s best 55-game start. Marcus Semien extended his hitting streak to 20 games with a double in the third. With the score 1-1, Nick Maton and Tyler Nevin started the sixth with singles off Dane Dunning.