Russian Olympic cycling medalists barred from races for lack of neutrality during war in Ukraine

AIGLE, Switzerland (AP) — Two Russian track cyclists who won medals at the Tokyo Olympics have been ruled ineligible to race for breaching rules monitoring their neutrality during the war on Ukraine. The International Cycling Union says Anastasiia Voinova and Mariya Novolodskaya cannot race in events from Thursday. The world championships are held in August in Scotland. A UCI rules update published this month requires Russian and Belarusian riders and officials to have shown “the strictest neutrality” toward their countries “at any time since the beginning of the war” 15 months ago.

