SEC puts emphasis on gambling after college sports roiled by multiple wagering scandals

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — A month highlighted by gambling-related firings and potential NCAA infractions in college sports motivated the Southeastern Conference to put extra emphasis on the issue at this week’s spring meetings. Commissioner Greg Sankey called on U.S. Integrity, a company that works with professional sports leagues and college conferences including the SEC to monitor events for gambling improprieties, to give multiple presentations to SEC coaches and administrators. With information a commodity more than ever before, talk of an injury report comes up among football coaches. But Sankey says that’s unlikely and that more sophisticated ideas need to be explored.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.