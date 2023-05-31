Segura, Fortes singles in 9th rally Marlins over Padres, Hader 2-1

MIAMI (AP) — ,Jean Segura and Nick Fortes singled in runs against Josh Hader in the ninth inning, and the Miami Marlins overcame Gary Sánchez’s first home run for San Diego in a 2-1 victory over the Padres. Hader blew a save for the third time in 16 chances, opening the ninth with a five-pitch walk to Yuli Gurriel. Joey Wendle sacrificed and Segura grounded a flat slider for a single. Segura took second on the throw and stole third. Fortes singled down the right-field line, giving the Marlins their third walk-off win this season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.