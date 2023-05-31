Sevilla wins Europa League at Mourinho’s expense as Montiel clinches another penalty shootout

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Five months after scoring the winning penalty in the World Cup final Gonzalo Montiel converted the clinching spot kick for Sevilla in the Europa League final to beat Jose Mourinho’s Roma. It was Sevilla’s seventh title in the competition. Montiel’s penalty sealed a 4-1 win in the shootout after the match finished 1-1 after extra time in Budapest, where Mourinho was looking to maintain his record of having never lost a final in European competitions. Gianluca Mancini and Roger Ibanez failed to convert for Roma from the spot. Sevilla has never lost a Europa League final it has contested.

