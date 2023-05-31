Shane Ray’s NFL comeback bid from wrist injury takes him from CFL to Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Edge rusher Shane Ray refused to give up on himself even at his lowest point, when the only options left for the former first-round draft pick and Super Bowl winner was the Canadian Football League or calling it quits. At 30, Ray’s determination has him one step closer to an NFL comeback after a successful tryout invitation to the Bills rookie camp led to him signing a one-year contract. Ray is reunited with Von Miller in Buffalo, after playing with him in Denver from 2015-18 before a wrist injury derailed his career.

