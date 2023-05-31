Whitecaps score early, often in 6-2 victory over Dynamo

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Pedro Vite scored in the first minute, Julian Gressel added two goals and the Vancouver Whitecaps roughed up the Houston Dynamo 6-2. Vite scored his third goal of the season, using an assist from Brian White to give Vancouver (5-5-5) a very early lead. Corey Baird scored the equalizer for Houston (5-6-3) seven minutes later. Adalberto Carrasquilla and Amine Bassi had assists on Baird’s first goal this season. Bassi used an assist from Daniel Steres to score his sixth goal, giving the Dynamo a 2-1 lead in the 16th minute. The lead lasted until Gressel took a pass from Ryan Gauld and scored two minutes later and it remained tied at 2 at halftime. The Whitecaps grabbed the lead in the first minute of the second half on White’s sixth goal of the season, unassisted.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.