Ajax will not extend coach Heitinga’s contract after season

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Ajax is not extending the contract of coach John Heitinga at the end of the season. The Amsterdam powerhouse finished third in the Eredivisie and missed out on a Champions League berth for next season. The club was languishing in fifth position when Heitinga took over from the fired Alfred Schreuder in early February. Director of football Sven Mislintat says after informing Heitinga that it was a “tough decision.” But Mislintat says he has reached the conclusion that Ajax “needs a more experienced coach” to help the squad improve next season.

