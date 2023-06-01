Skip to Content
Alabama rises from slow start, coach’s firing to host first NCAA regional in 17 years

By JOHN ZENOR
AP Sports Writer

Alabama turned its baseball season around after a rough start that included the firing of coach Brad Bohannon amid a gambling scandal. The Crimson Tide’s fortunes have been looking up ever since. Alabama has weathered those troubles and played well enough since Bohannon’s firing to earn the first NCAA regional site in Tuscaloosa since 2006. It hosts Boston College, Troy and Nicholls State starting Friday. Alabama fired Bohannon on May 4, three days after Ohio gambling officials reported suspicious wagering on his team shortly before the opener at LSU.

