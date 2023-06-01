Churchill Downs implements safety, performance standards to address recent spate of horse deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Horse racing’s oversight authority and Churchill Downs have each announced additional safety and health initiatives in the wake of 12 recent deaths since late April at the home of the Kentucky Derby. The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) will conduct additional post-entry screening of horses to identify those at increased risk for injury. Churchill Downs announced it would immediately limit horses to four starts during a rolling eight-week period and impose ineligibility standards for poor performers. A second independent analysis of Churchill Downs’ training and racing surfaces continues with results to be made public upon completion.

