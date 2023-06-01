Gausman strikes out 11, Bichette and Chapman hit homers, Blue Jays beat Brewers 3-1

TORONTO (AP) — Kevin Gausman pitched 6 2/3 shutout innings to win back-to-back starts for the first time this season, Bo Bichette and Matt Chapman both homered and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1. Gausman struck out 11, giving him 100 on the season and reclaiming the AL lead from Angels right-hander Shohei Ohtani at 90. Gausman allowed five hits and walked two. Erik Swanson retired all four batters he faced Thursday and Jordan Romano finished for his 13th save in 16 chances. The Brewers have lost five of seven.

