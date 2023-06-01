Infielder Alec Bohm put on injured list by Phillies with strained hamstring

NEW YORK (AP) — Infielder Alec Bohm, the Philadelphia Phillies’ RBIs leader, has been put on the 10-day injured list because a a strained left hamstring. Philadelphia made the move retroactive to Wednesday. The Phillies selected the contract of infielder Drew Ellis from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and cleared a spot on the 40-man roster by designating outfielder Cal Stevenson for assignment. Bohm missed Sunday’s game at Atlanta because of the same issue. Philadelphia was off Monday and Bohm aggravated the injury while fielding a slow roller in Tuesday’s series opener against the Mets. Bohm is hitting .265 with six homers and 37 RBIs. He has made 32 starts at first and 17 at third.

