Kieffer, Forsström share lead on opening day of European Open

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Maximilian Kieffer has delighted home fans at the European Open with a 4-under 69 for a share of the lead on the opening day. The 32-year-old Kieffer carded five birdies and an eagle to share a one-stroke lead with Simon Forsström. Forsström carded five birdies and a bogey at Green Eagle Golf Courses. The Swedish player won his first tour victory at the Soudal Open in Belgium three weeks ago. Denmark’s Marcus Helligkilde, Norway’s Kristian Krogh Johannessen, Joost Luiten of the Netherlands and 2017 champion Jordan Smith of England are tied for third at 3 under.

