Once a risky pick, Porter turns in big rewards for Nuggets team making debut in NBA Finals with win
By PAT GRAHAM
AP Sports Writer
DENVER (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. was once considered a risky pick by the Denver Nuggets due to his balky back. But he’s rewarded their belief in him. He had 14 points and 13 rebounds to help the team to a 104-93 win in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday at home against Miami. The Nuggets took Porter at No. 14 in the 2018 draft despite his back issues. He’s gone through three back procedures since college, missed basically two of his five NBA seasons, but still showed enough flashes of his immense talent to earn a max extension.