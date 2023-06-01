Packers’ Bakhtiari feeling healthy again, upbeat while adapting to Rodgers’ absence
By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — This has been a year full of change for Green Bay Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari after he protected Aaron Rodgers’ blind side for the last decade. The departure of Rodgers and several other veterans make the 31-year-old Bakhtiari the Packers’ second-oldest player. The Packers need a big season from Bakhtiari. The star left tackle finally has turned the corner after tearing the ACL in his left knee in December 2020. The presence of a healthy Bakhtiari at left tackle and Elgton Jenkins at left guard is expected to provide plenty of security for new quarterback Jordan Love.