Skip to Content
AP National Sports

Patrick Kane has hip resurfacing surgery and is expected to be out 4-6 months

KTVZ
By
Published 2:00 PM

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Sports Writer

Patrick Kane underwent hip resurfacing surgery and is expected to miss four to six months. Agent Pat Brisson confirmed Kane’s operation in a text message to The Associated Press. Kane has been dealing with a nagging hip injury that hampered him this past season with the Chicago Blackhawks and then in the playoffs with the New York Rangers. Brisson expects Kane to make a full recovery. It was not immediately clear what the surgery means for Kane’s status as a pending free agent.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content