Patrick Kane has hip resurfacing surgery and is expected to be out 4-6 months

Patrick Kane underwent hip resurfacing surgery and is expected to miss four to six months. Agent Pat Brisson confirmed Kane’s operation in a text message to The Associated Press. Kane has been dealing with a nagging hip injury that hampered him this past season with the Chicago Blackhawks and then in the playoffs with the New York Rangers. Brisson expects Kane to make a full recovery. It was not immediately clear what the surgery means for Kane’s status as a pending free agent.

