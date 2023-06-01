Penguins name former Maple Leafs GM Dubas as club’s new president of hockey operations

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Dubas didn’t stay out of work for long. The Pittsburgh Penguins have hired Dubas as the club’s president of hockey operations. The move comes less than two weeks after Dubas was fired as the general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Dubas replaces Brian Burke, who was fired along with general manager Ron Hextall in April after the Penguins failed to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.