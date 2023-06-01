Stevens: Mazzulla will be back as Celtics coach, team ‘without a doubt’ wants Brown to return
By KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP Sports Writer
BOSTON (AP) — Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens sees a team in need of small tweaks, not massive disruption to leadership or its core. Stevens says coach Joe Mazzulla will return next season after guiding the Celtics to 57 wins and the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Stevens says they do plan to add at least one assistant to Mazzulla’s coaching staff after losing Damon Stoudamire. Stevens says they “without a doubt” want Jaylen Brown, who is eligible to receive a supermax extension in July, to return. He also said Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon has yet to decide whether to have surgery on the strained forearm that limited him during the conference finals.