Transfer portal tampering frustrates SEC coaches, but few – if any – ideas on how to stop it
By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer
DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — NCAA rules state schools cannot recruit athletes who are currently on another team’s roster. But with college football players freer to transfer than ever before — and name, image and likeness compensation opportunities being dangled — coaches are frustrated the recruiting starts even before the name pops up in the portal. SEC coaches all say tampering is more prevalent than ever, but there are few — if any — ways to stop it.