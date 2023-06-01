Transfer portal tampering frustrates SEC coaches, but few – if any – ideas on how to stop it

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — NCAA rules state schools cannot recruit athletes who are currently on another team’s roster. But with college football players freer to transfer than ever before — and name, image and likeness compensation opportunities being dangled — coaches are frustrated the recruiting starts even before the name pops up in the portal. SEC coaches all say tampering is more prevalent than ever, but there are few — if any — ways to stop it.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.