USA Hockey’s Hilary Knight voted IIHF’s first female player of the year
By JOHN WAWROW
AP Hockey Writer
Hilary Knight was the runaway leader in voting for the International Ice Hockey Federation’s first female player of the year award on Thursday, some six weeks after the 33-year-old captained the United States to win the women’s world championship. The IIHF announced Knight received 40.9% of the votes submitted by more than 50 media members, representing 16 countries, and a select group of federation officials. U.S. defender Caroline Harvey was second at 18.2%, followed by Slovakia’s 15-year-old Nela Lopusanova (13.6%). Knight scored a tournament-leading eight goals, with three — including the game-winner — coming in a 6-3 win over Canada in the championship game in April.